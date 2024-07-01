July heralds the start of the ‘dog days of summer’, often just referred to as Dog Days. The exact dates of the Dog Days can vary from source to source, and because they are traditionally tied to the dawn rising of Sirius, they have also changed over time. Traditionally they refer to a period of particularly hot and humid weather occurring during the summer months of July and August. In the good old days when July and August used to be summer months, that is. Some sources state more specifically that they are for the 40 days beginning July 3 and ending August 11. This is obviously soon after the Summer Solstice which also tends to herald the beginning of the worst of summer’s heat – and which was the case for our most recent (albeit short) heat wave.