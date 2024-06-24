Whilst walking Yogi on her little 'sniffari' last week, as she stopped to send a ‘pee-mail’, I looked at the plants that were in the adjacent hedge. Each one of the plants there held a memory – how magical is that. From the Honesty seed heads, or ‘pennies’, that we used to pretend were ‘real money’ as kids, to the sweet cicely that Nan taught us to make tea with; the ‘sticky willy’ – or Cleavers - that we used to throw at each other as kids, the Herb Robert that now reminds me of my dad, Bob, (Nan always called him Robert), the foxgloves that we used to put on our fingers – folklore has it that the plant is so named because the foxes would put the flowers over their feet to make them quiet and able to creep up on chickens.