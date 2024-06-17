Recently there were three people queuing at the till at Abergavenny Garden Centre. The middle-aged woman at the front wore large sunglasses, a big floppy straw hat, a floaty dress, had an armful of lavender plants and commented on how lovely everything looked at this time of year. The slightly sunburned chap behind her in work clothes was on the verge of a nervous breakdown as he couldn’t find the plants his client wanted and ‘it was too wet to go and mow’, and then there was me – armed with five different lists of things I needed from five different clients, wishing I had got the bedding plants a week earlier and wondering if I could persuade one client to have pink Cosmos as the white ones had sold out – and all while trying reciting ‘cool wet moss’ in my head – a mantra to calm the nerves as learned at an Anthony Robbins fire walk. Suffice to say, there was a distinct difference between the one who gardened for pleasure and the one’s who gardened for a living.