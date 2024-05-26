Last weekend’s Bank Holiday was perfectly timed for those wanting to turn their Chelsea Flower Show inspiration into action and I’m sure all the garden centres were busy – and the staff wished they had a pound for every time they heard ‘Chelsea Flower Show’. Amid all the enthusiasm it is important to remember is that your garden is ‘unique’. The soil, the aspect, the gradients, shade, shelter will all vary to someone elses, so whilst you may well be trying to replicate something you have seen at Chelsea Flower Show – or anywhere else – it may not work for you, or at least not quite as well. Quite often I go into gardens to give design advice and start with, “You tell me what you want and I’ll tell you why you can’t have it.”