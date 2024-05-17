It is difficult book to put down as there are so many ‘toadally’ fascinating facts about both toads and frogs. For example, all toads are frogs, but not all frogs are toads. The name for a group of frogs is an army and a group of toads are called a knot. There are facts that will make you cringe and facts that will make you smile – and probably my most-loved one is that every year when a frog goes into hibernation, a new layer of bone is formed. This means that you can actually count these rings in a frog – like you would count the rings on a tree – to find out how old it is. Please don’t try this at home.