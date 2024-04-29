I have just taken over another garden, which had previously been managed by a girl who trained at Kew Gardens. It is an absolute pleasure to be following in her boot-steps and to be learning and benefitting from some of her methods. One of the most noticeable ‘hacks’ is to mulch the borders deeply with organic compost. The plants are thriving and the weeds are at an absolute minimum – and very easy to pull out when they do make it above the mulch. She has also trained my client well, and ensured the tool shed is well stocked with everything that you would need in a garden, including numerous types of good-quality tying twine – all in a basket along with an old pair of secateurs to cut it with. And before you think it may be a bit OCD or OTT, it’s actually proving cost-effective for the client as it saves me ages rummaging through the truck, hoping I have whatever I need with me. And trust me, a happy gardener is a hard-working gardener.