This week in work we planted a tree in memory of Tim, one of our friends and colleagues – and someone who loved Christmas. As long as it’s the ‘right’ tree in the ‘right’ place, a tree can also make a nice and obviously lasting gift for someone special. We chose a wonderful 12ft red oak for Tim as the garden can cheerfully accommodate it. It was so nice to be able to plant something so mature and that already has ‘presence’–thank you to Russell at Border Nurseries in Raglan for supplying it.