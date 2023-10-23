And I noticed this fabulous fungi in a border last week – it has always fascinated me as when we were kids, Dad told us it was ‘Dead Man’s Fingers’. Its proper name is Xylaria hypoxylon and it’s a member of a large fungi genus or family. Technically I think it is actually it’s ‘cousin’, Xylaria polymorpha that is more commonly known as Dead Man’s Fingers–if you Google them, (along with Dead Moll’s Fingers) you’ll see why–but I have never let that stop me seeing these skinny little mushrooms as the ‘death digits’. Which reminds me – despite being considered one of nature’s ‘medicinal marvels’ it is not an edible fungi.