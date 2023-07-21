AMID my many ‘veg-troubles’ so far this year, there has been a major triumph - my Tree Spinach.
It’s the first time I’ve grown it and it is delicious – a far superior flavour to perpetual spinach.
The young leaves can be eaten as salad leaves whilst as the name suggests, the older, larger leaves can be used instead of spinach. But the main attribute of this ‘new find’ is the pink sparkly bits on the leaves.
I had read about the ‘pink dust’ on the leaves but had few expectations of it actually delivering. It is fantastic.
I am besotted by it and highly recommend as a ‘must try’ for little green fingers as well as the older (slightly arthritic) ones!
It’s rather grand Latin name is Chenopodium giganteum ‘Magenta Spreen’ but not surprisingly, it is also referred to as ‘Glitter Spinach.
It is easy to grow in most conditions as it is a relative of Fat Hen – and that whole family are ‘enthusiastic’. It is supposed to reach about 6 ft – although mine is only about 4 ft, at the moment anyway – but is also suitable for growing on the windowsill as a microgreen.
Apparently it very obligingly self-seeds and whilst various catalogue descriptions warn you of this trait, I am looking forward to it.
I grew mine in a huge old, recycled water tank this year but it would be stunning in the middle or at the back of a border – and that’s where I’ll be shaking the seed-heads later on.
There is still time to sow the seeds now with the leaves being ready to harvest in the autumn, and they are available from most of the seed companies. Or you can buy as plug plants from www.rocketgardens.co.uk
And whilst I am very seldom ‘on trend’, I think I am actually ‘ahead of the curve’ on this one as a friend pointed out it ties in nicely with the new Barbie Movie. I bet they’ve missed a trick this time but maybe in Barbie 2 she’ll have an allotment with Glitter Spinach.