Many experts recommend getting at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity every week but I think it’s clear that if the word ‘exercise’ makes you want to flop on the couch with a bag of crisps and the remote control, then just ‘moving’ is actually going to help your health. We all know that regular walks help – as well as the benefits of being out in the fresh air - but just moving about more indoors will help too. Get moving during the TV adverts – and that doesn’t mean walking to the fridge or biscuit cupboard. Walk around when you’re on the phone (in work or at home), clear out those cluttered cupboards and drawers (that’ll improve your mood too), do some gardening (or housework) and of course if you can find a form of exercise that you enjoy, then so much the better. Exercising in groups or with friends has proven to have many advantages from laughter to increased motivation. Consider a suitable exercise class, swimming, walking groups, Tai Chi, or a dance class.