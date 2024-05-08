6. Twist or trunk rotation. To test your ability, start with a ‘bodyweight wood chop’. Stand with feet a bit further than shoulder width apart, bending knees slightly and keeping your chest up. Lift arms diagonally across your body toward the ceiling and bring them down to the opposite side of the body. Are your ankles stable or do your feet roll off the floor? Can you maintain an aligned spine? Does anything hurt? If so you will benefit from working on your truck rotation – which will also massage your internal organs, and how often do we think about those? Keep practising the bodyweight wood chop or have a look for alternatives online.