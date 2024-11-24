Like everything, it’s all about balance - whilst Christmas is a great excuse to kick back and relax – which can be good for us - we shouldn’t ignore the long-term effects of sitting still in front of the television for a week. Walking 10,000 steps a day is a great way to maintain your baseline fitness goals over Christmas without it feeling like intense exercise and who doesn’t enjoy a good walk out in the fresh air on Boxing Day. Don’t be put off by the cold, it could benefit you even more by burning extra calories because your body uses more energy to warm up the air you breathe. Plus even the weight of your coat, boots, and extra layers of clothing will help you burn more calories. And taking a ‘loaded’ rucksack will increase that further – just don’t be tempted to load it with mince pies and whisky.