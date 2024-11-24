December is probably the month where fitness is thought about the least as our minds turn to treats rather than treadmills. Christmas-time is often hard on our wallets, our time, and our diets and training program. Ironically all that changes the following month when fitness takes centre stage for most people.
But joining the gym or implementing a fitness plan in December could relieve the pressure felt to do so in the new year. As many people avoid the gym altogether during December, it is often quieter too – and often warmer than being at home. There are other advantages of joining a gym now too – including having a routine in an otherwise fairly chaotic month. This can help with stress and anxiety too, especially as so many people struggle with mental health issues during this time of year.
An ever increasingly popular way of exercising is to follow online workouts at home, although motivating yourself can sometimes feel like a work out in itself. I think the trick is not to expect too much of yourself, just do a 15 minute workout instead of your usual hour for example – any exercise is better than none.
Nuffield Health reminds us that although exercise is a great way to manage our physical and mental health, it can make the festive period – with all the talk of rest, food, and relaxation – difficult to navigate. Bearing that in mind, and the fact that it is a good time to take a break from work, it can also be a good time to take a break from working out.
Rest isn’t just about letting the body heal, it’s also about recharging, relaxing, and refocusing, and as long as you don’t go too bonkers with the calories, having some time away from the kettlebells and dumbbells over the festive period may have more benefits than you think.
Like everything, it’s all about balance - whilst Christmas is a great excuse to kick back and relax – which can be good for us - we shouldn’t ignore the long-term effects of sitting still in front of the television for a week. Walking 10,000 steps a day is a great way to maintain your baseline fitness goals over Christmas without it feeling like intense exercise and who doesn’t enjoy a good walk out in the fresh air on Boxing Day. Don’t be put off by the cold, it could benefit you even more by burning extra calories because your body uses more energy to warm up the air you breathe. Plus even the weight of your coat, boots, and extra layers of clothing will help you burn more calories. And taking a ‘loaded’ rucksack will increase that further – just don’t be tempted to load it with mince pies and whisky.
Personally I find the week between Christmas and New Year great for exercising. It is one of those weird weeks where nobody knows what day it is or which way is up, so why not do something like going for a run or to the gym (with family or friends will always help morale) which will make you feel super-smug … and stand you in good stead for the New Year celebrations.
A couple of Personal Trainers I went to college with shared their secrets for keeping up exercise over Christmas and they included switching HIIT and cardio workouts to stretching and yoga or Pilates (better for a hangover apparently), making sure you drink plenty of water especially during the celebrations, getting your workouts done in the morning so they are done and dusted. And most important of all, don’t be hard on yourself. You can always pick up the reins or (battle)ropes in January.
So whether your Christmas is more Jingle Bells or Kettlebells, enjoy it and stay happy and healthy.