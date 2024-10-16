A little while ago I wrote about Rucking as a ‘new’ fitness discipline. If you didn’t read that column, Rucking is basically walking but with added weight on your back, and as the name suggests, in a rucksack.
Although it is based on how the Special Forces train, so not really new at all, it has been ‘up-cycled’ nicely to reach a wider audience. I was a little bit ‘sniffy’ about it initially and shared that I had been ‘rucking for ages’, as I carried Yogi, my 12kg Westie, on my back in a converted child carrier for our substantial hikes, as she now has arthritis in her back legs.
I added that ‘Ruckers’ without a suitable, or willing, dog, could use bespoke weights in a bespoke rucksack – which I was also a bit dismissive about. In my defence, this is because we have all probably spent time rucking. In theory, anyone who has ever carried anything in a rucksack on a walk or hike, or even to work or school, has ‘rucked.’
But it turns out there is a bit more to it, as I have discovered by delved into Rucking in a bit more detail. There is actually much more to it than first meets the eye – and many more benefits than first apparent.
The great thing is that you don’t actually need specialist gear to start – simply put a rucksack on, with a suitable weight inside and walk. The fact that rucking is an outdoor activity adds to the benefits and overall it is a low impact form of cardio exercise that will also build strength and stamina. Done ‘diligently’ it is possible to burn up to 3 times more calories than walking without weight. A lesser obvious benefit is the fact that it improves posture by encouraging our shoulders back and out of the habitual forward posture encouraged by phones and laptops.
Although the website www.goruck.com states encouragingly, ‘You only need 3 things to get started: a back pack, weight and to get walking, they also have lots of extra information and products that will help your fitness journey be far more effective and enjoyable.
This is one of the things that I underestimated. Should you find you enjoy your initial venture into rucking then their specially designed GORUCK backpack will definitely elevate the experience. Built for comfort and practicality, they are designed to house the ergonomic ‘ruck plates’ without digging in or clunking against your back. It is a great rucksack for all the usual rucksack stuff too – nice and comfy to wear (anywhere) with lots of useful compartments.
You can also use your GORUCK backpack for rucking workouts. GORUCK claim that their backpack can ‘be a complete gym on your back’ and offer numerous functional fitness workouts to follow on their website.
There is also the ‘ruck shuffle’ - a specific gait to get the best out of your exercise – I love it. It’s all so simple and yet elevated enough to be interesting and to keep me engaged – and that’s the secret to keeping up any fitness regime.
There is, of course, a group or ‘tribe’ you can join online and lots of additional tips, encouragement and events to keep you ‘rucking happy’.
I also read recently that the latest long-distance running craze is the funky-named ‘backyard ultra’. The course is just over four miles long and participants must complete one lap every hour until they drop – or chose to stop! There are more than 500 such events held in almost 80 countries, with courses created everywhere from quiet suburban streets to massive, muddy mountains. Local(ish) races include the Medieval Backyard in the Vale of Glamorgan and the Breakheart Backyard in Gloucestershire, which has the fabulous tagline: “It’s all fun and games until the chafing starts”.
I can’t help thinking there is a niche here for ‘back yard ultra rucking’ and 10 years ago would have been setting a course up in our magnificent mountains, but for now I am more than happy to continue perfecting my ‘ruck shuffle’ and rucking workouts with my fabulous four-legged friend in her customised rucksack. Weighted walks in our stunning countryside is definitely 'health by stealth'!