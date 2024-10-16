The great thing is that you don’t actually need specialist gear to start – simply put a rucksack on, with a suitable weight inside and walk. The fact that rucking is an outdoor activity adds to the benefits and overall it is a low impact form of cardio exercise that will also build strength and stamina. Done ‘diligently’ it is possible to burn up to 3 times more calories than walking without weight. A lesser obvious benefit is the fact that it improves posture by encouraging our shoulders back and out of the habitual forward posture encouraged by phones and laptops.