I have received a lot of emails from constituents about the Illegal Migration Bill. This is a very emotive issue and the UK has a proud history of welcoming those most in need.
Since 2015, we have offered sanctuary to 480,000 people through our Ukraine, Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Syrian protection schemes. I have met some of these refugees living here in Monmouthshire.
However, over the last few years we have seen an increase in mainly young men with money paying people smugglers to come over from France. These are not genuine refugees. Many of those crossing the Channel in small boats are not directly fleeing a war-torn country or facing an imminent threat to life.
They have travelled through safe countries in Europe because they would prefer to be somewhere else. We cannot have an immigration system that says anyone who has paid people smugglers and criminal gangs to enter the UK is then allowed to skip the asylum queue and exploit our systems. It is immoral and unacceptable.
Over 45,000 people illegally crossed the Channel in small boats last year and we are spending £6m every day on hotels for asylum seekers. This is unsustainable.
I fully support what the government is doing, which is to change legislation so that migrants who arrive illegally
in the UK will no longer be able to claim asylum. They will instead be removed to a safe third country such as Rwanda, where any asylum or human rights claims will be heard.
We need to take back control of our borders, otherwise the alternative is an open-door immigration policy.
I was extremely disappointed that the Plaid Cymru Monmouth branch decided to retweet a picture of me photoshopped on to a Nazi rally in 1930s Germany. This was intended as a criticism of the Illegal Migration Bill. It is outrageous for a political party to use such vitriolic images and to make comparisons between the policy I have outlined above and the appalling policies of the Nazi regime.
Plaid Cymru should remember history and keep Nazi comparisons out of political rhetoric. They ought to be thoroughly ashamed of themselves.
Despite the cold weather, a good crowd gathered at Howick near Chepstow for the Curre and Llangibby Point to Point on Sunday 5
March. This was the first event to be held for a number of years and it is fantastic to see Point to Pointing resume in Wales. We were kept entertained by some close and exciting finishes!
I enjoyed speaking with people from across Monmouthshire and beyond while watching a great sport.