Turnip said, “I don’t know if any of your readers know Bob Dylan personally, but in my experience, he’s a difficult man to get any sense out of. He kind of squints a lot like the sun’s always in his eyes and speaks in riddles. He also has a bad habit of talking to other people who aren’t actually there, but he’s a good man to have on your side when you’re lost somewhere over the rainbow and looking for the direction home.”