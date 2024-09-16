Recently I came across a letter my mum had written to me when I lived in Ireland, fair play to my mum during my 22 house moves in 24 years she wrote regularly, usually in the early days I would receive a weekly update from home and I loved it.
In visiting my parents last week my mum had a letter to post on the table to my aunt (her sister) who lives in Cwmbran, my mum explained that she had found something in the local paper that she thought my aunt would like to see so she had cut it out, written an accompanying letter and was posting it off; she thought it would be a nice alternative to a bill or junk mail arriving on the mat. I couldn’t agree more.
On arriving home one day last week I discovered a parcel from that well known on line shop and thought, I can’t remembering ordering anything; well that is because I hadn’t, in fact the parcel was from a dear friend in Cornwall who had sent me a big bear hug in a small .box, inside was a little note from her and a polar bear (obviously miniature) but a bear that would remind me that a hug is never far away ( I am a self-confessed hugger!).
All the above got me thinking about how nice it is to receive something through the post box that isn’t bills or junk, something that someone has put some thought into sending, something that meant that at a specific time they were thinking about you. I am sure on birthdays and Christmas we all get something given or sent to us however when it is sent ad hoc during the year it has a special kind of special about it.
When times are tough for others, I usually send a card, a little gift, a bunch of flowers (which I did recently and my friend messaged to say it was the first time she had ever received a flower delivery, she was thrilled). In fairness times don’t have to be tough I will, if I see something appropriate for a family member or friend get it and post it off.
I realise that postage isn’t cheap but if you live close enough to said person and you can pass by their door, drop a card through the letter box and surprise them with some words of kindness, you will be surprised the difference it makes to their day.
I have been encouraged lately when visiting some young students to hear them say they are preferring paper workbooks to working on a Chrome book or computer, music to my ears. Yes, I use the computer to write things such as this article however my diary is paper, my notebooks are paper, my calendars are paper, my reminders are stuck on post it’s; to me there is nothing quite like the written word.
In my old memorabilia I have notes from my childhood that my nan wrote to me, there is truly something special about knowing that it was written by the hand I used to hold as a young child and that at the time of writing she was thinking about me as she put pen to paper.
So, as we journey through the year into autumn fill someone’s day with a golden ray of sunshine by sending something in your own penned handwriting, I can guarantee they will smile and feel the warmth of a hug in an envelope.