Do you take time to celebrate? I do, in fact I get so excited about reasons to celebrate I am often found planning things in advance. Last week I took a week out of the office to celebrate that on August 2 2010 I stepped into the big shoes of a being a business owner. I cannot believe that it has been fourteen years since I took that decision and whilst at times it has been a rollercoaster it has indeed been the best decision ever in terms of my career path. My celebrations this year include lovely times out with friends, having lunch, going shopping and a walk on the beach, all things that make me smile.