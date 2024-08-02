Do you take time to celebrate? I do, in fact I get so excited about reasons to celebrate I am often found planning things in advance. Last week I took a week out of the office to celebrate that on August 2 2010 I stepped into the big shoes of a being a business owner. I cannot believe that it has been fourteen years since I took that decision and whilst at times it has been a rollercoaster it has indeed been the best decision ever in terms of my career path. My celebrations this year include lovely times out with friends, having lunch, going shopping and a walk on the beach, all things that make me smile.
Many of you may remember that on the twelfth anniversary of Awaken I held a big celebration party attended by many business colleagues who have over the years become friends as well; I think I will start to think soon how to replicate something of a party next year as I hit the year fifteen milestone!
When I set up the business I did it to help others not go where I went when I travelled down the path of burnout and I believe in essence I have done that to audiences across the globe (into the thousands) and that I have to say gives me great joy.
As 2024 moves into autumn (I know we have not had much summer), I am looking forward to planning with my lovely assistant a number of events whereby I can share my journey with others and share with them the importance that along our journey of life we need to take every opportunity we can to celebrate and make memories. Fourteen years of owning and running Awaken Mentoring have certainly given me many reasons to do both.
To be honest I don’t just celebrate milestones I celebrate every little bit of good that comes into my life as I believe is a way of expressing gratitude. It is a true saying for sure that the more you are grateful the more life delivers to you to be grateful for. I take time at the end of every day to collect my gratitude for things that have come to me the day, however small or large they may be.
We often miss the small things in life that we should be grateful for, the smile that someone shared when it unexpectedly came your way, the door that was held open, the conversation that opened up a new avenue for you, time out with a friend or family, an unexpected phone call, flowers that got delivered, the list is endless.
Many years ago, when I went through burnout I lost sight of gratitude and celebrations, feeling that the dark overshadowed everything however looking back now I see there was much to be thankful for.
I was fortunate to meet tradesmen who helped me renovate my flat (which had succumbed to dry rot) at a reasonable price; I had support from my family and friends; I was able to walk about outside in my garden to enjoy the warmth of the sun; I had food in my cupboard and so much more however at the time it didn’t seem like any of these were valuable. Now I realise how rich I was!
So, today take some time out to express your gratitude, however hard it is, celebrate it, plan future events with joy and know that every day in each of our lives as we do this more special moments will come our way.