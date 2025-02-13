RESIDENTS have expressed concerns recently using community groups on social media about their options when it comes to NHS dentistry.
I spoke with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB) to clear up the common questions that have been raised.
Q: What NHS dentists are available in Monmouthshire?
A: If you wish to access routine NHS dental treatment and do not regularly attend an NHS dental practice, please email the Dental Helpline [email protected] where a list of practices within the ABUHB area can be shared with you.
Practices include Gateway OHS Ltd, Brecon Road Dental Surgery, and Blaenavon Resource Centre.
Q: How can residents register for an NHS dentist?
A: Since 2006, patients are not ‘registered’ with dental practices and therefore patients can seek dental treatment from any dental practice. This is not a new change and if you regularly attend a dental practice for treatment and received routine NHS treatment at a practice in the last 4 years, you may not need to do anything.
If the practice joined the Contract Reform Programme since April 2023, it will contact you to arrange a further appointment as you are known as a ‘historical’ patient of that practice.
However, if it has not joined the Programme and you have not received NHS treatment at the practice in the last three months, they are not obliged to offer any further dental treatment to you.
Q: What should residents do if the dental surgery is not taking further NHS patients?
A: If you do not attend a dental practice regularly and wish to find a dental practice please email [email protected] or phone the helpline on 01633 744387 to obtain contact details of NHS dental practices within ABUHB, who will be able to accept you as a new patient.
A: If you require urgent dental treatment, please contact ABHUB Helpline on 01633 744387 or email [email protected] You can find information on how to manage pain via the NHS website.
Other useful information
A spokesperson said: “From February 12, 2025, if you have not received routine NHS dental treatment in the last four years from an NHS dental practice and wish to, you will be able to register your details on the Dental Access Portal.
“The Dental Access Portal will be live in ABHUB from February 12 2025. To be eligible to register your details on the Dental Access Portal, you must be aged 16 or over (parents/guardians can apply for under 16s). You must not have received routine NHS dental treatment in the last four years.
“You must also live at an address in Wales for more than six months of the year or attend a Welsh GP practice.”
Summary
Residents who do not currently have a regular dentist should contact ABUHB for further dental advice on 01633 744387 - but the sooner you do, the better!