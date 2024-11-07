Oh God Our Help in Ages Past

Everyone likes to sing along with gusto to the hymns sung around Abergavenny’s war memorial on Sunday morning, but remembering all the words to all the verses of the hymns can be a challenge and often hymn sheets are few and far between so why not grab your phone and use our mobile hymn sheet and never miss a word again!

Oh God, Our Help in Ages Past

Oh God, Our Help in Ages Past is a hymn by Isaac Watts in 1708 that paraphrases the 90th Psalm of the Book of Psalms. It originally consisted of nine stanzas; however, in present usage the fourth, sixth, and eighth stanzas are commonly omitted to leave a total of six. In 1738, John Wesley in his hymnal, Psalms and Hymns, changed the first line of the text from "Our God" to "O God". Both Watts' original text and Wesley's rewording remain in current use

O God, our Help in ages past,

our Hope for years to come,

our Shelter from the stormy blast,

and our eternal Home.

Under the shadow of Thy throne

Thy saints have dwelt secure;

sufficient is Thine arm alone,

and our defense is sure.

Before the hills in order stood,

or earth received its frame,

from everlasting Thou art God,

to endless years the same.

A thousand ages in Thy sight

are like an evening gone,

short as the watch that ends the night

before the rising sun.

Time, like an ever-rolling stream

bears all its sons away;

they fly forgotten, as a dream

dies at the op’ning day.

O God, our Help in ages past,

our Hope for years to come,

be Thou our Guard while life shall last,

and our eternal Home!