Children and young people from across Gwent have put their questions to some of Gwent’s top leaders at the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Annual Youth Question Time event.
Youth Question Time is hosted by members of the Gwent Regional Youth Forum and gives young people an opportunity to have their questions answered directly by decision makers.
This year’s panel included the Children’s Commissioner, Rocio Cifuentes; Police and Crime Commissioner, Jeff Cuthbert; Chief Constable of Gwent Police, Pam Kelly; and Sexual and Reproductive Health Consultant, Jane Dickson.
More than one hundred young people took part and themes for the evening included the cost of living crisis, period poverty and the police’s response to county lines drug dealing.
Children’s Commissioner, Mr. Cifuentes said: “This was a wonderful event and a real opportunity for young people to ask us directly what we are doing to make their communities a better place to live.
“I would like to thank all the young people who came along and showed such passion, asking us some really difficult questions.”
Youth Question Time was established by Police and Crime Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert in 2019. Speaking on the event, Mr Cuthbert said: “Youth Question Time is driven and delivered by young people. The decisions we take as representatives of public services have a direct impact on their lives and it is only right that they have the opportunity to hold us to account.
“This was another fantastic event and I must thank the Gwent Regional Youth Forum for their hard work, Coleg Gwent for hosting the event, and everyone who took part on the evening for helping to make is such a success.”