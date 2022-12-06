A YELLOW warning for ice has been issued for all of Wales on Thursday as an arctic airmass moves across the UK.
The Met Office has this morning issued a warning for icy conditions on Thursday, from midnight until 6pm, with the likelihood of some disruption to travel and a risk of slips and falls on icy surfaces.
The Met Office says: “Frequent wintry showers will spread into Northern Ireland through the early hours of Thursday then on to Wales and parts of the West Midlands during the morning.
“These will fall on frozen ground in many areas, leading to the formation of icy stretches on untreated surfaces. In addition, showers are likely to fall as snow on high ground and perhaps more widely across Wales and the West Midlands during the day, with slight accumulations possible in places.”
A Level 3 Cold Weather Alert has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency covering all of England from Wednesday evening through to Monday 12 December, but no warning is currently in place for Wales.
There is a chance that west Wales will see snow over the weekend and into next week as temperatures are likely to stay sub-zero well the middle of December.