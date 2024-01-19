Wye Valley NHS Trust was caring for three patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on January 14 was down from seven on the same day the previous week.
Across England, there were 3,814 people in hospital with Covid as of January 14.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 12% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that six new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Wye Valley NHS Trust in the week to January 12.