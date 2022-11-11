Wye Valley NHS Trust cares for nine Covid-19 patients in hospital
Wye Valley NHS Trust was caring for nine coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 9 was up from eight on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Wye Valley NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 45.
Across England there were 5,647 people in hospital with Covid as of November 9, with 150 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 47% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 32%.
The figures also show that 11 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Wye Valley NHS Trust in the week to November 7. This was up from 10 in the previous seven days.