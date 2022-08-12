Wye Valley NHS Trust cares for five Covid-19 patients in hospital

Wye Valley NHS Trust cares for five Covid-19 patients in hospitalWye Valley NHS Trust was caring for five coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 9 was down from 17 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Wye Valley NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 87% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 38.
Across England there were 8,624 people in hospital with Covid as of August 9, with 233 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 37% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 12%.
The figures also show that 17 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Wye Valley NHS Trust in the week to August 7. This was down from 29 in the previous seven days.