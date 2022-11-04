Wye Valley NHS Trust cares for eight Covid-19 patients in hospital
Wye Valley NHS Trust was caring for eight coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 2 was down from 22 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Wye Valley NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 79% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 38.
Across England there were 7,296 people in hospital with Covid as of November 2, with 175 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 24% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 10%.
The figures also show that 10 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Wye Valley NHS Trust in the week to October 31. This was down from 21 in the previous seven days.