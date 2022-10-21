Wye Valley NHS Trust cares for 55 Covid-19 patients in hospital
Wye Valley NHS Trust was caring for 55 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on October 19 was up from 45 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Wye Valley NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 19.
Across England there were 10,387 people in hospital with Covid as of October 19, with 206 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 42%.
The figures also show that 42 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Wye Valley NHS Trust in the week to October 17. This was up from 26 in the previous seven days.