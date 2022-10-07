Wye Valley NHS Trust cares for 38 Covid-19 patients in hospital
Wye Valley NHS Trust was caring for 38 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on October 5 was up from 32 on the same day the previous week.
There were four beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Wye Valley NHS Trust.
Across England there were 9,631 people in hospital with Covid as of October 5, with 195 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 98% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 67%.
The figures also show that 24 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Wye Valley NHS Trust in the week to October 3. This was down from 25 in the previous seven days.