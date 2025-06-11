The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning across Wales and parts of southwest England.
A thunderstorm is set to hit the area at midnight tonight and could last until 1pm tomorrow (Thursday, 13 June).
The Met Office has said: “An area of rain will move northwards across parts of southwest England and Wales during Thursday morning, before clearing later.
“The rain will be locally heavy with thunderstorms. A few places perhaps receiving 10-20 mm of rain in an hour, and 30-40 mm in 3 hours or less, leading to a risk of disruption.
“Winds will also be strong at times, perhaps gusting to 40-50 mph around hills and coasts.”
This warning has a medium likelihood and a low impact.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.