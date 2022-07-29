Wye Valley NHS Trust cares for 21 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Wye Valley NHS Trust cares for 21 Covid-19 patients in hospitalWye Valley NHS Trust was caring for 21 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 26 was down from 34 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Wye Valley NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 11% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 19.
Across England there were 12,113 people in hospital with Covid as of July 26, with 290 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 49% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 41%.
The figures also show that 31 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Wye Valley NHS Trust in the week to July 24. This was down from 44 in the previous seven days.