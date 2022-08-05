Wye Valley NHS Trust cares for 17 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Wye Valley NHS Trust cares for 17 Covid-19 patients in hospitalWye Valley NHS Trust was caring for 17 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 2 was down from 21 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Wye Valley NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 remained unchanged compared to four weeks ago.
Across England there were 10,177 people in hospital with Covid as of August 2, with 240 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 8% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 5%.
The figures also show that 29 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Wye Valley NHS Trust in the week to July 31. This was down from 31 in the previous seven days.