Wye Valley NHS Trust cares for 12 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Wye Valley NHS Trust was caring for 12 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 14 was up from four on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Wye Valley NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 43% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 21.
Across England there were 4,540 people in hospital with Covid as of September 14, with 140 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 39% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 32%.
The figures also show that 15 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Wye Valley NHS Trust in the week to September 12. This was up from 10 in the previous seven days.