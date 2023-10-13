Wye Valley NHS Trust was caring for 10 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on October 8 was down from 11 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 4,414 people in hospital with Covid as of October 8.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 32% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show eight new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Wye Valley NHS Trust in the week to October 6.