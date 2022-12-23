Wye Valley NHS Trust was caring for 10 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on December 21 was down from 20 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Wye Valley NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 50% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 20.
Across England there were 8,643 people in hospital with Covid as of December 21, with 174 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 88% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 49%.
The figures also show that 10 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Wye Valley NHS Trust in the week to December 19. This was down from 17 in the previous seven days.