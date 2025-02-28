World famous singer Russell Watson has rescheduled his show at Brecon Cathedral that was set to take place this weekend.
The tenor was set to perform at the Cathedral on Saturday, March 1 but the concert was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.
Anyone who has already purchased tickets has been advised of a new date in the Summer of Saturday, July 26 2025.
Russell will be accompanied by iconic pianist Mike Moran and the highly talented Nancy May in July.
This year marks Russell’s 25th anniversary in the music industry. He has performed at some incredible venues from Carnegie Hall in New York to Sydney Opera House, to a private concert at the Vatican for Pope John Paul II.
Ahead of his planned visit to Brecon, the multi-award winner said: “I’m very much looking forward to it. I believe it is my first performance in Brecon. I’ve had a look at the Cathedral; it should be an intimate night and should be lovely.”