THE NatWest Bank has been given permission to overhaul the gas heating at its listed Abergavenny branch.
The work required listed building consent to remove the existing Radon Gas ductwork system and replace it with a new ductwork system and install a new ventilation grille at the High Street building that was Grade II listed half a century ago.
A condition of the planning approval, granted by Monmouthshire County Council, is that the replacement system will reuse the existing openings made to install the current system.
No external works are planned on the building, which dates back to at least 1837, and council planning officer Victoria Cornock said in her report: “The proposed works will support the continued use by NatWest Bank.”