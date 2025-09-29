The Welsh Government has issued an update on the latest proposal for a pedestrian crossing on the A4042 in Goytre after a local Senedd Member and County Councillor raised concerns about the safety of local people and motorists in the area.
In a reply received from the Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, Peter Fox MS was advised a contractor has now been appointed and it’s expected works will begin by the end of the year.
“Residents have been concerned about road safety at both the Secret Garden and Goytre for a number of years, and I am grateful to the original petitioners for bringing this to our attention,” Mr Fox said.
“Myself and Cllr Butler have been persistent in calling for these works to progress, and I am very pleased to see some firm progress being made.”
Concerns about the stretch of road around the Secret Garden has also been raised and a design proposal for that scheme is in the works, but construction of a pedestrian crossing could begin soon.
“Whilst spades are not in the ground just yet, it does appear this is finally on the horizon in Goytre, and I will keep up the pressure to ensure the works for the Secret Garden materialise soon,” Mr Fox Continued.
County Councillor for Goytre, Jan Butler has added,” I am absolutely delighted to hear these two pieces of good news for the residents of Goytre Fawr.”
“For too long, residents have needed to take their life in their hands in order to catch a bus or walk across the Goytre Arms crossroads. I fully expect our bus service to become increasingly popular in the future and hope to be one of the first to use the crossing along with other petitioners who helped make this possible.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.