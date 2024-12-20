Gwent Police is appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision on the A465, Abergavenny.
Officers and paramedics attended the collision on the A465 near Abergavenny train station following a report at around 5pm on Monday 16 December.
The collision involved a car and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, who has been named as Jean Campbell, 79, from Monmouthshire, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Her family have been informed and will be allocated specially trained officers for support.
We're asking for any motorists or pedestrians who saw the collision, or were in the area before the collision, to contact us quoting log reference 2400415317.
You can contact us online, through social media or by calling 101.