The Remembrance poppy serves as a reminder of the futility of war and the human cost of conflict. It compels us to reflect on the lessons of the past, to strive for a peaceful future, and to support those who have been affected by war. The red poppy’s enduring popularity can be attributed to its simplicity and its ability to evoke deep emotions with a single glance. It speaks to people of all ages, backgrounds, and nationalities, uniting them in a common purpose: to honour and remember.