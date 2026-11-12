Welsh radio royalty, Owain Wyn Evans, brings his 4 Nations Challenge for BBC Children in Need to our area today, as he ticks off the penultimate leg of his mammoth challenge.
The former BBC weatherman set off from Welshpool this morning to make the long journey south to Blaenavon, where he is expected to arrive at the town’s rugby club at around 7pm. Those wishing to catch him at the finish line are urged to arrive by 6.30pm to give him a warm welcome!
He’s already raised over £1.6 million for BBC Children in Need, and his route today will take him over 80 miles through some of the country’s most breathtaking landscapes. It’s also anticipated to be one of the most difficult days of his challenge, with over 1,300 metres in climbs including the notorious Keepers Road.
Catch him cycling through our area today at the following locations:
Crickhowell - following the A40 up to Glangrwyney,
Glangrywney - turning left down Glangrywney Road and following through to Gilwern,
Gilwern - along Cae Meldon and up to Abergavenny Road, after which be joins the B4246 in Govilon
Govilon - travelling through the village before the sharp left for the steep climb to Keepers Pond
Blaenavon - Owain will arrive in Blaeanvon after his his climb up to Keepers pond, descending into the town via Abergavenny Road, joining North Street before cycling down Church Road, Prince Street and Cwmavon Road before turning up to Ton-Mawr Street and arriving at Blaenavon RFC.
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