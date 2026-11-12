A man from Abergavenny is to be punished further after he attended a rugby match in a park, breaching a non-molestation order.
The order is a civil injunction granted by family courts in England and Wales to protect children from domestic abuse, harassment, violence or threats.
On Sunday November 8th, Craig Smith was seen at Abergavenny Rugby Ground, which is inside Bailey Park, which he is prohibited from doing under the non-molestation order imposed by Blackwood Family Court on September 23rd 2026.
The 41-year-old appeared before Newport Magistrates Court Tuesday November 10th, where he was ordered to cover the costs to the Crown Prosecution of £85 and an additional surcharge of £114, to be paid in full by December 8th.
Smith must also adhere to a community order already handed down following a previous guilty plea for domestic abuse.
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