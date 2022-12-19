Abergavenny Library Building is open 9am-1pm on Christmas Eve (library only), then closed until December 29, from then the library and Community Hub will then be open 9am-1pm and 2pm-5pm. It is open on Friday, December 30, 9am-1pm and 2pm-4.30pm. The library only is then open on New Year’s Eve 9am-1pm. The library and Community Hub both reopen on January 3.