As Christmas approaches, Monmouthshire County Council has published the seasonal opening hours and service updates for recycling and waste, leisure centres, Community Hubs and libraries, as well as museums.
All recycling and waste collections in Monmouthshire will be made a day later than normal on the week commencing December 26, while the following week all collections will remain on the normal days of the week.
The county’s household recycling centres at Llanfoist, Mitchel Troy and Five Lanes, will be open on Christmas Eve between 8am and 2pm, after which they will remain closed until 27th December. They will then close on New Year’s Day. Visits to the recycling centres can be booked on the Council’s website: www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/recycling-and-waste/
The ReUse Shops are closed from 22nd December, reopening at Llanfoist recycling centre on 17th January, whilst Fives Lanes recycling centre reopens on 18th January (both 10am to 3pm).
Meanwhile, Abergavenny Market building will be closed from Christmas Day, reopening on Friday 30 and Saturday, December 31. It will then be closed until Tuesday, January 3.
The Community Hubs in Abergavenny, Chepstow, Gilwern, Monmouth and Usk have varying opening times as below.
Abergavenny Library Building is open 9am-1pm on Christmas Eve (library only), then closed until December 29, from then the library and Community Hub will then be open 9am-1pm and 2pm-5pm. It is open on Friday, December 30, 9am-1pm and 2pm-4.30pm. The library only is then open on New Year’s Eve 9am-1pm. The library and Community Hub both reopen on January 3.
Gilwern Community Hub is open on Friday, December 23 from 10am-1pm and 1.30pm-5pm, then closed until December 30 when it is open 10am-1pm and 1.30pm-5pm. Gilwen Community Hub is then closed until January 3.
Usk Community Hub closes on Christmas Eve at 12.45pm, reopening on Thursday,December 29 at 9am. It’s closed all day on December 30. Open 9am-12.45pm on New Year’s Eve, then closed until Wednesday, January 4 at 9am.
Monmouth Community Hub is open on Christmas Eve between 9am and 1pm, but is then closed until Friday, December 30 when it is open from 8.45am-1pm, 2pm-4.30pm. It’s also open on Saturday, December 31 9am-1pm, then closed until January 3.
Caldicot Castle and Country Park, and Tintern Old Station is closed until April 1 2023.
Tourist Information Centres and Monmouth’s Shire Hall are closed from 4.30pm on Friday, December 23 until Tuesday, January 3.
All Monmouthshire museums are closed until Friday, February 17 2023.
The leisure centres in Abergavenny, Caldicot, Chepstow, and Monmouth will reopen on Thursday, December 29. On New Year’s Eve, the opening hours are 8.15am-2.30pm, then closed until Tuesday, January 3.
Monmouthshire County Council’s Contact Centre will close at 4.30pm on Friday, December 23. It will be closed between Monday 26and Wednesday, December 28, reopening at 9am on Thursday, December 29. It will be closed on Monday,January 2 for the New Year Bank Holiday. The MyMonmouthshire app will still be available.