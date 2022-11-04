What’s on at the Monmouthshire Group of the Hardy Plant Society

The group meets monthly in Little Mill Village Hall from September through to May and also organises garden visits, gardening discussion dinners and a plant sale. September and October have been busy and enjoyable months with two talks in the hall (‘The Living Jigsaw’ by Val Bourne and ‘Epimediums’ by Sally Gregson), a Zoom talk (‘Westonbirt and its role with Endangered Trees’ by Andrew Smith, Director of the National Arboretum at Westonbirt), and our final garden visit of 2022 (to the wonderful Veddw Garden, near Devauden). The group would like to thank all those who have been able to attend, whether in person or online, as well as our speakers and hosts of course. Coming up next: