QUESTIONS over the use of buildings in Abergavenny owned by Monmouthshire County Council and the future of establishments that are seemingly empty have been answered by the authority following growing speculation.
Abergavenny residents have long questioned the use of, and future plans for buildings like the former library in Baker Street and the former Tourist Information Centre at the town’s bus station, both which have closed in recent years.
This week a spokesperson for MCC said: “All of the buildings in question are in use or subject to existing proposals.
“The old library building is occupied by our pupil referral service. The building at the bus station, which I understand to be the old Tourist Information Centre, has recently been refurbished and is being used as a wellbeing hub/information Centre and is actively used by adult services.
“The former senior citizens building near the Fairfield is the only property listed that is currently vacant – it is no longer fit for purpose and is scheduled for demolition.