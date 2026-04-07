WHO hasn’t stood on top of a mountain at one time or another and appreciated the view?
In those bracing and rarefied heights, a soul can get a proper perspective on the way things are and the way things should be.
As this picture proves, even sheep can be elevated in a philosophical sense by standing on top of a hill and taking in the sights.
What is this woolly wanderer thinking as it stands alone and aloof at the edge of the universe or at least the Sugar Loaf?
For a brief time it has escaped the claustrophobic group think of the flock and transcended the burden of its own nature.
As it lazily surveys Abergavenny, as if it were a toy town, is the solitary creature’s mind filled with contempt, confusion, acceptance or simply nothing at all?
Either way, it’s pretty zen, and a great pic to boot!
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