The Welsh Liberal Democrats have called on the Government to develop a fully integrated childcare system to help tackle levels of child poverty in Wales.
According to a report from Oxfam Cymru, 27% of parents said they spent over £900 a month on childcare. Whilst 67% reported having to cut working hours because of a lack of childcare.
The Children’s Commissioner Annual Report for 2023 found that 28% of children lived in poverty between 2019-2022, however as this predates the Cost-of-Living crisis figures could be higher.
Leader of the Welsh Lib Dems Jane Dodds said:“Families are facing the impossible task of choosing between working or forking out money for childcare.
“Families are being priced out of work by the cost of childcare but there is a solution to this problem, which only requires an ambition to change the system, to make life easier for families and to create a brighter future for our children.