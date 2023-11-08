RSPCA Cymru's senior public affairs manager Billie-Jade Thomas said: "It's great news for animal welfare that a ban on live exports was included in the King's Speech. "The suffering these animals have to endure is unnecessary and needs to be stopped, prevented and - crucially - outlawed. "But despite the strength of public feeling, the UK Government has been dragging its feet on bringing in a ban - so today is potentially a really historic day for animals. "However, we need to make sure this ban applies to Wales too. "We were all disappointed when the UK Government dropped the Kept Animals Bill - but we now urge Welsh Ministers to liaise with the UK Government and bring forward a new legislative consent motion so the Animal Welfare (Livestock Exports) Bill applies here too." The King's Speech also included other policies which will impact animal welfare - including plans for a Renters Reform Bill, which would prevent landlords in England from introducing blanket bans on pet ownership in private rented properties. Also included are plans that could lead to a ban on disposable vapes, which - when discarded - can cause issues for wildlife. Billie added: "Renting accommodation shouldn't be a barrier to owning a pet - but too many face a blanket ban on bringing their animals with them, or getting a new pet. "We continue to urge the Welsh Government to act and ensure a fairer deal for those in the rented sector here. With action likely in England, we fear prospective pet owners in the rented sector in Wales could be left behind.