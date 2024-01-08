THE Welsh Ambulance Service’s Executive Director of Medical and Clinical Services is retiring after a career which has spanned five decades.
Dr Brendan Lloyd joined the Trust in August 2014 having led a career as a GP, which started at a teaching practice in Swansea in the 1980s.
Brendan was Medical Director for local health boards in Cardiff (2004 – 2009) and Powys (2009 – 2014) before joining the Welsh Ambulance Service.
Chief Executive Jason Killens said: “Brendan has had a long and distinguished career in the NHS, including 10 years at WAST, where his leadership and influence have been a hallmark of our transformation into one of the most clinically advanced ambulance services in the world.
“Brendan has proven invaluable since joining the Trust in 2014 and was instrumental in bringing about change within the Welsh Ambulance Service, particularly around our clinical response model and modernising our services.
“We wish Brendan the very best in his well-deserved retirement.
“His vast wealth of knowledge and experience will be sorely missed by myself and those who worked alongside him.”
In 2007, Brendan was awarded the Fellowship of the British Association of Medical Managers, and in 2016 was awarded a Founding Senior Fellowship of the Faculty of Medical Leadership and Management.
Since early 2022, he has worked as the National Professional Advisor for Ambulance Services at the Care Quality Commission in England, supporting the work on urgent and unscheduled care.
In addition to his many achievements, Brendan was also the senior responsible officer for the introduction of the Trust’s electronic patient clinical record and emergency communication nurse systems, ensuring that these digital projects were clinically led.
Andy Swinburn, the Trust’s Director of Paramedicine, said: “I have had the pleasure of working closely with Brendan since I joined the Welsh Ambulance Service in 2017, when he was kind enough to mentor me and provide personal support.
“Brendan’s passion and enthusiasm for the role always shone through along with his unique wit and charm.
“He will certainly be missed by all those who knew him.”
Brendan, who is a keen golfer and is looking forward to playing more during his retirement, said: “My only regret about working at the Welsh Ambulance Service is that I did not start my career there earlier.
“It’s a superb organisation with fabulous people providing a fantastic service every hour of the day for the people of Wales.”
Following Brendan’s retirement announcement, the members of the Trust’s Board voted to remove the Medical Director role from the Board.
Board voting rights once held by the Executive Medical Director will shift to Director of Paramedicine Andy Swinburn, who will also become an Executive Director from next month. The Trust’s clinical leadership will therefore be provided by both Andy and Liam Williams, Executive Director of Quality and Nursing.
Chief Executive Jason Killens added: “Brendan’s retirement presented an opportunity to re-consider the leadership structure of our Clinical Directorate.
“We will be the first UK ambulance service not to have a Medical Director on its Board, but the Welsh Ambulance Service always has been in the vanguard of change and evolution. Congratulations to Andy, who will step into the Executive Director of Paramedicine role in January.”