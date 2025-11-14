THERE may be just a little over 40 shopping days until Xmas, but Abergavenny was a like a ghost town today and you can blame it on Claudia.
She certainly is a stormy one and it was a brave soul who took to the streets when that moody mare was in town.
Oh for a crisp and autumnal November day of yesteryear.
Never mind, all things pass, and all storms eventually blow over. It’s just a waiting game.
In the meantime, here’s a video of all the action you missed in town today if you decided to have a duvet day and watch something lame on Netflix instead!
