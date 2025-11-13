The body has said it believes the storm “will lead to flooding and disruption in Wales” while “significant flooding is expected in areas of south east and mid Wales from Friday into Saturday.”
In a statement, NRW’s Duty Tactical Manager said rivers are already swollen and flood warnings are not to be taken lightly.
“The amber and yellow rain warnings in place from the early hours of Friday and into Saturday are expected to bring significant impacts across Wales,” said Alun Atwood.
“With rivers already swollen and the ground saturated, we expect to see many flood alerts and warnings issued as a result of Storm Claudia.”
“We’re urging people to be vigilant and to make preparations for potential flooding now. You can check if you live in an area at risk of flooding on our website and sign up for our free flood warning service.”
“We do not provide flood warnings for flooding from surface water, so it’s important for everyone to know their flood risk.”
Members of the public are being urged to keep away from swollen riverbanks and to not drive or walk through flood waters.
Teams have also been collaborating with emergency responders, the Flood Forecasting Centre and local authorities to prepare for the weather as confidence in the forecast grows.
Mr. Attwood continued, “If flooding is forecast in your area, we want to make sure people are doing all they can to keep themselves safe.”
“Think about preparing a flood kit with any important documents and medication, moving your car to higher ground and moving treasured possessions upstairs or to a higher place.”
“We also want to remind people to keep away from swollen riverbanks and not to drive or walk through flood waters as you don’t know what lies beneath.”
“Keep an eye on weather forecasts and visit our website for latest information on the flood warnings, and find practical advice on what to do before, during and after a flood.”
