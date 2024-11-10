At least three fire engines are at the scene of a fire in Abergavenny town centre with Gwent Police urging people to avoid the area.
Part of Frogmore Street and Baker Street have been shut as fire fighters tackle the blaze, which is believed to have started in a bin in the car park of the Magic Cottage charity shop in the former Richard’s store.
Police have set up a cordon around the building stretching from Baker Street near the library to the War Memorial in Frogmore Street and as far up as Coffi Lab.
This is a breaking story and we’ll bring you more as it develops.